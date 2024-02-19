Mars appoints Avik Sarkar as business head - South East Asia and South Asia

Avik Sarkar, who led Kellogg Company as regional marketing lead - Middle East, Turkey, Africa, has joined Mars as business head - South East Asia and South Asia.
His skills ranged from consumer behaviour and customer insights, consumer behaviour and customer insights, brand development, business strategy and a lot more.
Sarkar started his career at Parle Agro and went on to work across Emami and ITC. During his stint at ITC, he facilitated growth and became the biggest soap brand (Vivel) in East India through impactful strategies & innovation.
He conducted in-depth study on need states for benefit segmentation which helped in creating the destination portfolio strategy. He orchestrated marketing initiatives identified weak & strong markets for Vivel and executed short/long term marketing plans through various micro marketing campaigns.