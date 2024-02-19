comScore

Brand Makers

Mars appoints Avik Sarkar as business head - South East Asia and South Asia

Avik Sarkar led Kellogg Company as regional marketing lead - Middle East, Turkey, Africa.

By  Storyboard18Feb 19, 2024 2:17 PM
Mars appoints Avik Sarkar as business head - South East Asia and South Asia
Avik Sarkar started his career at Parle Agro and went on to work across Emami and ITC. During his stint at ITC, he facilitated growth and became the biggest soap brand (Vivel) in East India through impactful strategies & innovation.

Avik Sarkar, who led Kellogg Company as regional marketing lead - Middle East, Turkey, Africa, has joined Mars as business head - South East Asia and South Asia.

His skills ranged from consumer behaviour and customer insights, consumer behaviour and customer insights, brand development, business strategy and a lot more.

Sarkar started his career at Parle Agro and went on to work across Emami and ITC. During his stint at ITC, he facilitated growth and became the biggest soap brand (Vivel) in East India through impactful strategies & innovation.

He conducted in-depth study on need states for benefit segmentation which helped in creating the destination portfolio strategy. He orchestrated marketing initiatives identified weak & strong markets for Vivel and executed short/long term marketing plans through various micro marketing campaigns.


Tags
First Published on Feb 19, 2024 2:17 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Dentsu’s global chief financial officer Nick Priday departs

Dentsu’s global chief financial officer Nick Priday departs

Brand Makers

Meta’s Archana Vohra joins Google as managing director - payments and commerce, Asia Pacific

Meta’s Archana Vohra joins Google as managing director - payments and commerce, Asia Pacific

Brand Makers

Ripple’s Navin Gupta joins Crystal Blockchain as chief executive officer

Ripple’s Navin Gupta joins Crystal Blockchain as chief executive officer

Brand Makers

Domestic two-wheeler industry to witness double-digit revenue growth next fiscal: Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta

Domestic two-wheeler industry to witness double-digit revenue growth next fiscal: Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across McDonald's, Ogilvy, VML, OpenAI, Genpact, HMD and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across McDonald's, Ogilvy, VML, OpenAI, Genpact, HMD and more

Brand Makers

Bookstrapping: Never Not Working by Malissa Clark

Bookstrapping: Never Not Working by Malissa Clark

Brand Makers

Don't take your designation too seriously, says Mayur Hola of Culinary Brands

Don't take your designation too seriously, says Mayur Hola of Culinary Brands
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!