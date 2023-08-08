comScore

Max Healthcare’s Mohan Menon joins Metropolis Healthcare as Chief Marketing Officer

Previously, Mohan Menon led Max Healthcare as senior vice president and head - marketing and digital.

Mohan Menon's innings at Samsung India Electronics began as assistant product manager, and he rose to the ranks to head as assistant manager - marketing.

Medical laboratory company Metropolis Healthcare has brought Mohan Menon onboard as the chief marketing officer. Menon was previously a part of Max Healthcare as senior vice president and head - marketing and digital.

In his new role, his responsibilities as the CMO include leading the company’s marketing initiatives, driving organic business growth through direct-to-consumer and clinician outreach, strengthening the digital efforts and invigorating the brand initiatives.

Menon began his career at Alchemist as a business development executive. His innings at Samsung India Electronics began as assistant product manager, and he rose to the ranks to head as assistant manager - marketing.

He held marketing roles across American Express and Micromax Infomatics, and at Max Healthcare, he began as DGM brand and marketing communications.


