McCain India’s ad cost up by 63% to Rs 88 crore in FY24

McCain India increased its advertising expenses by 63% to Rs 88 crore in fiscal year 2024. The frozen food company's revenue from operations increased 3% to Rs 1,214 crore year-on-year in fiscal year 2024. In FY23, McCain's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,172 crore, according to a report by Entrackr.
The sale of fried products contributed to its overall revenue. However, the net profit of McCain India reduced by 29.4% to Rs 89 crore in FY24 from Rs 126 crore in FY23. The profit shrunk because of the increased advertising and management fees. The EBITDA margin of the company stood at 4.58%.
Last year, Mainak Dhar joined McCain Foods India as managing director. Before this, Dhar had long stints at P&G, General Mills and Kimberly-Clark.
McCain Foods (India) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited in Canada. The company provides a wide range of products, such as McCain French Fries, McCain Smiles and local delights such as McCain Aloo Tikki, and cheese appetizers like Potato Cheese Shotzand Mini Samosa.