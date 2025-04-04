            

McCain India’s ad cost up by 63% to Rs 88 crore in FY24

The net profit of McCain India reduced by 29.4% to Rs 89 crore in FY24 from Rs 126 crore in FY23

By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2025 4:00 PM
McCain India's plant

McCain India increased its advertising expenses by 63% to Rs 88 crore in fiscal year 2024. The frozen food company's revenue from operations increased 3% to Rs 1,214 crore year-on-year in fiscal year 2024. In FY23, McCain's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,172 crore, according to a report by Entrackr.

The sale of fried products contributed to its overall revenue. However, the net profit of McCain India reduced by 29.4% to Rs 89 crore in FY24 from Rs 126 crore in FY23. The profit shrunk because of the increased advertising and management fees. The EBITDA margin of the company stood at 4.58%.

Last year, Mainak Dhar joined McCain Foods India as managing director. Before this, Dhar had long stints at P&G, General Mills and Kimberly-Clark.

McCain Foods (India) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of McCain Foods Limited in Canada. The company provides a wide range of products, such as McCain French Fries, McCain Smiles and local delights such as McCain Aloo Tikki, and cheese appetizers like Potato Cheese Shotzand Mini Samosa.


First Published on Apr 4, 2025 4:00 PM

