YouTuber MrBeast says most people wouldn't want his life, despite his $85 million empire

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as "MrBeast," has built an $85 million entertainment empire wuth 370 million YouTube subscribers, but the world's top YouTuber says his life is not as enviable as it seems.

In a candid conversation on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett, Donaldson shared that the average person would not want to live in his shoes, citing the relentless demands of his work. "The average person does not want to live the life I live, or be in my head,” he admitted. “They would be miserable because they’re just working all the time."

Donaldson's empire extends beyond YouTube, where his extravagant game show-style videos regularly rack up more than 764 million views each. He has also ventured into business, launching Feastables (a chocolate brand), a Lunchables-style packaged food line, a virtual restaurant concept, and even a production company to scale his viral content.

Reports suggest he is currently seeking to raise hundreds of millions in funding, which would value his company at around $5 billion, according to Bloomberg.

With so many businesses in motion, MrBeast admits he has little time for personal enjoyment, revealing that so far in 2025, he has been “more unhappy than happy.”

“Obviously, I’m not a robot. There are times when I’m like, ‘F**k, I really want to play this strategy board game or I want to do this thing, then I look at the schedule and think, ‘Ah, maybe I could do that in four days,’” he explained.

His gruelling schedule sometimes makes him feel like a “zoo animal” with no free will, he said, emphasizing the mental toll of balancing extreme productivity with personal desires.

To prevent burnout and depression, Donaldson has had to reframe his mindset, convincing himself that the hardships he faces are simply the price of success.

“You gotta control your thoughts, and [think], ‘Well, this is the life I chose. You want success, you want to change the world? This is the price you have to pay,’” he said.