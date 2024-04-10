L’Oréal India appoints Raagjeet Garg as director – consumer products

L’Oréal India has appointed Raagjeet Garg as director – consumer products division (CPD). He will take over from Pankaj Sharma, who has been elevated to managing director - consumer products division, L’Oréal Australia and New Zealand.

In his new role, Garg will be responsible for the accelerated growth of L’Oréal India CPD which houses L’Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, and NYX Professional Makeup. He will lead the company’s initiatives on market growth strategies such as developing innovative product offerings, ensuring effective marketing and distribution, delivering on both valorisation and democratisation missions.

Commenting on the appointment, Aseem Kaushik, managing director, L’Oréal India, said, “I am delighted to welcome back Raagjeet as Director, Consumer Products Division in India. His marketing and business prowess will strengthen our vision to be India’s beauty advisor. Raagjeet brings a pioneering spirit and data driven mindset that will support the transformation of L’Oréal India into a leading Beauty Tech company.

Garg has over 20 years of experience in personal care and beauty. He joined L’Oréal in May 2009, and successfully launched Garnier Men in India. Subsequently, went on to lead L’Oréal Paris in India where he developed the Ecommerce business for the brand, ensuring a double-digit growth through his tenure.

He had a stint with L’Oréal Australia in 2019 as the L’Oréal Paris General Manager and then moved to L’Oréal Vietnam as the Business Head - Consumer Products Division.

Garg said, “India is where I began my career with the L’Oréal Groupe and I’m happy to be back. It is an exciting time to be here, given the growing possibilities of the Indian beauty industry. There is a strong consumption need for science backed and sustainable innovations. As I take on this role, I look forward to elevating standards, inspire trust, and redefine possibilities in the ever-evolving landscape of beauty in India.”