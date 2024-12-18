Nestle appoints Neha Gulati as Marketing Head - Dairy

ADVERTISEMENT
Neha Gulati has been appointed by Nestle as the head of marketing for the dairy category.
Gulati shared in a note, "After incredible 5 years with Coca-Cola, filled with challenging projects, rewarding experiences, and the privilege of working alongside some truly inspiring leaders & colleagues, I’m excited to share that I’ve joined Nestlé as Marketing Head – Dairy. My journey at Coca-Cola has been nothing short of transformative, I’ve learned more than I ever imagined."
She added, "A heartfelt thank you to Sanket Ray Arnab Roy Greishma Singh Sundeep Bajoria Tish Condeno Rahul Kumar Kaushik Prasad — your leadership, mentorship, and unwavering support have been pivotal to my growth. The impact you’ve had on me has been truly profound, and I will carry the lessons learned with me in this next chapter. I’m excited to begin this new role at Nestlé, where I hope to continue growing, taking new challenges and driving innovation in the Dairy RTD sector."
Gulati began her career as analyst at Axis Risk Consulting and then joined PwC India in a similar position. Then, she joined Reliance Industries as a general manager and then joined Airtel as a regional distribution manager where she was elevated to national marketing manager.
Her innings then began at The Coca-Cola Company as an area marketing manager where she was elevated to senior brand manager. She is experienced across brand marketing, customer insights, innovations, internal marketing, service marketing, sales and distribution.