Former Nestle exec Gaurav Kwatra joins iD Fresh as CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Gaurav Kwatra, who led Nestle as business head, has been appointed by iD Fresh as chief marketing officer.
Kwatra in his new role will be responsible for iD Fresh's marketing and brand building strategies, will accelerate market expansion, and drive customer engagement.
He started his career with Britannia as an area sales manager and then was elevated to the position of group product manager where his skills included market segmentation, brand building, product marketing, team leadership, product innovation and strategy.
Kwatra then joined Nestle India as a senior brand manager - beverages, and also went on to hold positions like marketing manager - beverages, and project leader innovation acceleration team.