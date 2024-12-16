            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • nestles-former-business-head-gaurav-kwatra-joins-id-fresh-as-cmo-50557

Former Nestle exec Gaurav Kwatra joins iD Fresh as CMO

Gaurav Kwatra in his new role will be responsible for iD Fresh's marketing and brand building strategies, will accelerate market expansion, and drive customer engagement.

By  Storyboard18Dec 16, 2024 2:32 PM
Former Nestle exec Gaurav Kwatra joins iD Fresh as CMO
Gaurav Kwatra started his career with Britannia as an area sales manager and then was elevated to the position of group product manager where his skills included market segmentation, brand building, product marketing, team leadership, product innovation and strategy.

Gaurav Kwatra, who led Nestle as business head, has been appointed by iD Fresh as chief marketing officer.

Kwatra in his new role will be responsible for iD Fresh's marketing and brand building strategies, will accelerate market expansion, and drive customer engagement.

He started his career with Britannia as an area sales manager and then was elevated to the position of group product manager where his skills included market segmentation, brand building, product marketing, team leadership, product innovation and strategy.

Kwatra then joined Nestle India as a senior brand manager - beverages, and also went on to hold positions like marketing manager - beverages, and project leader innovation acceleration team.


Tags
First Published on Dec 16, 2024 2:28 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Preeti Lobana and Sandhya Devanathan: Women trailblazers leading India's big tech industry

Preeti Lobana and Sandhya Devanathan: Women trailblazers leading India's big tech industry

Brand Makers

Axis Max Life's Rahul Talwar on how AI, virtual influencers and social commerce are reshaping insurance

Axis Max Life's Rahul Talwar on how AI, virtual influencers and social commerce are reshaping insurance

Brand Makers

Zomato's global head - finance and CFO - Hyperpure Hemal Jain steps down

Zomato's global head - finance and CFO - Hyperpure Hemal Jain steps down

Brand Makers

Jehangir Wadia rejoins Wadia Group post a three year hiatus

Jehangir Wadia rejoins Wadia Group post a three year hiatus

Brand Makers

ServiceNow appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as MD and GVP

ServiceNow appoints Ganesh Lakshminarayanan as MD and GVP

Brand Makers

Google appoints Preeti Lobana as Country Manager and Vice President - India

Google appoints Preeti Lobana as Country Manager and Vice President - India

Brand Makers

BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande raises alarm on rapid food delivery and unhealthy eating habits

BSC founder Shantanu Deshpande raises alarm on rapid food delivery and unhealthy eating habits