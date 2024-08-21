Neville Tata takes charge of Tata Group's Star Bazaar

Star Bazaar, which is the hypermarket unit of Trent Ltd, that houses Tata Group's retail businesses will be be headed by Neville Tata.
A media report highlighted that Neville will be mentored by his father and chairman of Trent Ltd, Noel Tata, and moving forward, may take charge as CEO or executive director.
Tata was on board of Trent Hypermarket, a grocery retailing subsidiary, as its non-executive director. But, he has stepped down from that role, stated the report. Trent Hypermarket, which runs 66 Star Bazaar hyper and supermarkets, is a joint venture between Tata Group and British retailer Tesco.
Tata joined Trent Ltd in 2016, and as explained in the report, headed packaged foods and beverages business before taking up the responsibilities at Zudio, a clothing brand.
