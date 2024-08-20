Standard Chartered elevates Gaurav Rajput to MD, global head corporate & investment bank marketing

Gaurav Rajput, who led Standard Chartered as managing director and head consumer bank marketing - Asia, has been elevated to the position of managing director, global head corporate & investment bank marketing.
Rajput, who began his career in advertising as an account executive at FCB Ulka, ventured into the world of marketing and went on to work across Rediffusion Y&R, NDTV, Citibank India, Aviva, Cigna TTK Health Insurance Company and IDFC Bank.
Rajput is experienced in setting up marketing teams in two start up organisations, launching two new brands in the Health Insurance and Banking industry, managing an IPO, building out of e-commerce platforms including UI/UX journey's, app development and digital sales strategy/execution.
He has also built the Corporate Communication function to develop both, a strong media connect as well as drive an internal communications culture in organisations.
Worked across key international markets of London, Singapore & Mumbai.
Rajput holds a masters in management studies from Welingkar Institute of Management.