            
      • Home
      • brand-makers
      • standard-chartered-elevates-gaurav-rajput-to-managing-director-global-head-corporate-investment-bank-marketing-39974

      Standard Chartered elevates Gaurav Rajput to MD, global head corporate & investment bank marketing

      Previously, Gaurav Rajput led Standard Chartered as managing director and head consumer bank marketing - Asia.

      By  Storyboard18Aug 20, 2024 12:27 PM
      Standard Chartered elevates Gaurav Rajput to MD, global head corporate & investment bank marketing
      Gaurav Rajput, who began his career in advertising as an account executive at FCB Ulka, ventured into the world of marketing and went on to work across Rediffusion Y&R, NDTV, Citibank India, Aviva, Cigna TTK Health Insurance Company and IDFC Bank.

      Gaurav Rajput, who led Standard Chartered as managing director and head consumer bank marketing - Asia, has been elevated to the position of managing director, global head corporate & investment bank marketing.

      Rajput, who began his career in advertising as an account executive at FCB Ulka, ventured into the world of marketing and went on to work across Rediffusion Y&R, NDTV, Citibank India, Aviva, Cigna TTK Health Insurance Company and IDFC Bank.

      Rajput is experienced in setting up marketing teams in two start up organisations, launching two new brands in the Health Insurance and Banking industry, managing an IPO, building out of e-commerce platforms including UI/UX journey's, app development and digital sales strategy/execution.

      He has also built the Corporate Communication function to develop both, a strong media connect as well as drive an internal communications culture in organisations.

      Worked across key international markets of London, Singapore & Mumbai.

      Rajput holds a masters in management studies from Welingkar Institute of Management.


      Tags
      First Published on Aug 20, 2024 11:18 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Disney names Adam Smith chief product & technology officer, Disney Entertainment & ESPN

      Disney names Adam Smith chief product & technology officer, Disney Entertainment & ESPN

      Brand Makers

      ITC's COO Sanjay Singhal joins Wagh Bakri Tea Group as CEO

      ITC's COO Sanjay Singhal joins Wagh Bakri Tea Group as CEO

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Pernod Ricard, Swiggy, Google and more

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Pernod Ricard, Swiggy, Google and more

      Brand Makers

      Aakash CEO Deepak Mehrotra will get annual salary of Rs 5 crore: Report

      Aakash CEO Deepak Mehrotra will get annual salary of Rs 5 crore: Report

      Brand Makers

      Starbucks new CEO gets historic pay package and remote-work option

      Starbucks new CEO gets historic pay package and remote-work option

      Brand Makers

      Starbucks’ financial struggles led to CEO Laxman Narasimhan’s abrupt exit

      Starbucks’ financial struggles led to CEO Laxman Narasimhan’s abrupt exit

      Brand Makers

      Ethical and Legal Implications of Brands Congratulating Influencers and Athletes

      Ethical and Legal Implications of Brands Congratulating Influencers and Athletes