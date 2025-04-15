Nidhi Kaistha named Head of Lamborghini India

ADVERTISEMENT
Nidhi Kaistha, who headed Porsche India as regional sales and pre-owned cars manager, has been appointed as the head of Lamborghini India.
In her newly appointed role, as reported by ET, Kaistha will oversee sales, marketing and after-sales operations.
Kaistha, who holds 25 years of experience in sales management and marketing, began her career in the aviation industry, and was a part of the cabin crew team at Gulf Air and Jet Airways. Then, she moved to Hyatt Hotels Corporation as sales manager, and then went on to head Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts as a sales manager.
Her innings at BMW India began in 2007 as manager - direct and diplomatic sales, and then was elevated to lead - business strategy and sales for high-performance cars (BMW M and Z series).