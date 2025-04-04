            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • volkswagen-india-names-bishwajeet-samal-as-head-of-marketing-pr-61493

Volkswagen India names Bishwajeet Samal as Head of Marketing & PR

Previously, Bishwajeet Samal led Volkswagen as global lead - campaigns and media management.

By  Storyboard18Apr 4, 2025 10:45 PM
Volkswagen India names Bishwajeet Samal as Head of Marketing & PR
Bishwajeet Samal began his career at executive - sales at Star India where he created media awareness and preference amongst the target audience.

Bishwajeet Samal, who had led Volkswagen as global lead - campaigns and media management, has been named head of marketing and public relations at Volkswagen India.

Samal began his career at executive - sales at Star India where he created media awareness and preference amongst the target audience.

Then, he moved to FCB Interface as a senior account executive where he looked into account management, managed communication requirements for allocated brand portfolio - Mahindra Scorpio & Mahindra International Auto.

Then, he joined Tata Teleservices as the assistant manager - marketing, and then his innings at Volkswagen India began in 2008 as the marketing manager, where he was promoted to head of marketing communications.

Then, he held the position of regional media and marketing communications manager for the European region, and then was the head of marketing for Volkswagen India which he held from 2018-2020.

Then, Volkswagen named him as the lead - global media management and campaign roadmap, and then he was elevated to head of global marketing campaigns.


Tags
First Published on Apr 4, 2025 10:45 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

ITC invests Rs 131 crore in Ample Foods, boosts stake to 43.75%

ITC invests Rs 131 crore in Ample Foods, boosts stake to 43.75%

Brand Makers

Coupang appoints Sandeep Karwa as new Country Head for Taiwan

Coupang appoints Sandeep Karwa as new Country Head for Taiwan

Brand Makers

Marico's EVP & Head of Digital Business Koteshwar L N steps down

Marico's EVP & Head of Digital Business Koteshwar L N steps down

Brand Makers

Tata Motors' auto sales dip 5.4% in Q1 2025, exports rise 24.5%

Tata Motors' auto sales dip 5.4% in Q1 2025, exports rise 24.5%

Brand Makers

From Zepto's Aadit Palicha to Ashneer Grover, startup founders, investors hit back at Piyush Goyal's jibe

From Zepto's Aadit Palicha to Ashneer Grover, startup founders, investors hit back at Piyush Goyal's jibe

Brand Makers

Mamaearth's parent Honasa wins legal battle against distributor RSM in Dubai's top court

Mamaearth's parent Honasa wins legal battle against distributor RSM in Dubai's top court

Brand Makers

Motorola appoints Gagandeep Bedi as Head of Marketing- Motorola Mobility India

Motorola appoints Gagandeep Bedi as Head of Marketing- Motorola Mobility India