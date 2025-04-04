Volkswagen India names Bishwajeet Samal as Head of Marketing & PR

ADVERTISEMENT
Bishwajeet Samal, who had led Volkswagen as global lead - campaigns and media management, has been named head of marketing and public relations at Volkswagen India.
Samal began his career at executive - sales at Star India where he created media awareness and preference amongst the target audience.
Then, he moved to FCB Interface as a senior account executive where he looked into account management, managed communication requirements for allocated brand portfolio - Mahindra Scorpio & Mahindra International Auto.
Then, he joined Tata Teleservices as the assistant manager - marketing, and then his innings at Volkswagen India began in 2008 as the marketing manager, where he was promoted to head of marketing communications.
Then, he held the position of regional media and marketing communications manager for the European region, and then was the head of marketing for Volkswagen India which he held from 2018-2020.
Then, Volkswagen named him as the lead - global media management and campaign roadmap, and then he was elevated to head of global marketing campaigns.