Nikhil Kamath to Kunal Shah, take a look at Indian founders making waves or ripples in podcasting

Podcasting has become the new LinkedIn for Indian founders—a space to flex their intellectual muscles, share entrepreneurial gyaan, and sometimes, just get candid with peers. But let's face it, not all founder podcasts are created equal. Some command millions of loyal listeners, while others struggle to get a dozen likes.

More Indian founders and CEO are entering the crowded world of podcasts. While podcasts have undeniably become a powerful platform for CEOs and founders to shape their personal brands and, by extension, their companies, the trend is starting to feel saturated already.

Entrepreneurs like Shantanu Deshpande of BSC and Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath have proven the medium’s potential to reach vast audiences and bolster brand visibility. The success of some podcasts has sparked a rush among others to follow suit. The pull of direct engagement with listeners, offering unfiltered insights into business and life, is undeniable. But as more founders jump on the bandwagon, one must ask: how many podcasts is too many? Does every founder truly need a podcast? The digital space is flooded with voices. The risk is that, in the pursuit of personal brand-building, the quality and originality of content might get lost in the noise.

As the podcasting trend matures, it’s becoming increasingly important for entrepreneurs and other business leaders to ask themselves whether their voice truly adds something fresh — or if they’re simply contributing to the noise.

While we ponder that question, here's a no-nonsense breakdown of who's making waves and who's barely rippling in the Indian founder podcast scene.

1. WTF Is by Nikhil Kamath

Not to be confused with the slang, 'WTF IS' is a podcast by Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath that brings together some of the brightest minds in business, tech, gaming, and even philosophy. A perfect blend of casual and intellectual conversations that keep you coming back for more. Whether you're into tech, psychology, or just wondering about the future of electric vehicles— WTF has got you covered. The podcast was also extended to WTF People that's featured Ranbir Kapoor too. From business to Bollywood, Kamath does it all.

Subscribers: 1.13M Available on: YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Audible

2. CRED Curious by Kunal Shah

In CRED Curious, Kunal Shah ditches the corporate clichés and dives headfirst into nuanced conversations that go beyond the surface. The video series, hosted by the CRED founder himself, pairs his signature unconventional thinking with insights from intellectual heavyweights across fields. From decoding human psychology and behaviour to dissecting the art of scaling businesses, Shah and his guests tackle topics that make you pause, reflect, and maybe even question your own perspective. With previous episodes featuring Zerodha’s Nithin Kamath, filmmaker-turned-entrepreneur Anand Gandhi, and Wingify’s Paras Chopra, CRED Curious feels less like a lecture and more like eavesdropping on a debate at an exclusive think-tank dinner.

Subscribers: 329K Available on: YouTube

3. The BarberShop with Shantanu by Shantanu Deshpande

Welcome to The Barber Shop, where business gets its own chair! Shantanu Deshpande, the Founder of Bombay Shaving Company, invites fellow entrepreneurs and industry leaders to chat about business strategies, lessons learned, and the crazy philosophies behind their journeys. While it's not as mainstream as the big hitters, it's a treasure trove of insights if you're into business and entrepreneurship.

Subscribers: 414K Available on: Spotify, YouTube, Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts

4. Breaking Bread by Deepinder Goyal

In 2023, Zomato's Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal brought his love for food and entrepreneurship to the mic with Breaking Bread, a podcast for anyone who appreciated a good story as much as a great meal. Whether you're a foodie, a budding restaurateur, or just someone curious about what it takes to build iconic culinary brands, this series serves up insightful conversations spiced with fun anecdotes and tasty entrepreneurial advice. From chatting with Zorawar Kalra of Farzi Café fame to dissecting the art of scaling biryani with Vishal Jindal of Biryani By Kilo, Deepinder combines wit, warmth, and wisdom is every episode.

Subscribers: 569K Available on: YouTube

The Ones Flying Under the Radar - Don't sleep on these!

5. SparX by Mukesh Bansal

Mukesh Bansal’s SparX delves into the essence of India—its history, politics, science, and the booming opportunities it offers. With Mukesh’s 20-year-long career as the Founder of Myntra and Cult.fit, this podcast is packed with knowledge bombs and insights on entrepreneurship. It’s India in a nutshell, with stories from real impact-makers.

Subscribers: 518K Available on: Spotify

6. The Indian Startup Show with Neil Patel & Friends Okay, okay, we hear you—this one’s a little bit of a sleeper hit with just 204 subscribers. But before you roll your eyes, hear us out: this is a podcast made for startup enthusiasts, entrepreneurs, and anyone who’s all about that hustle life. Hosted by Neil Patel, The Indian Startup Show interviews founders, investors, and industry experts to uncover startup stories, challenges, and a bit of behind-the-scenes magic. It’s a hidden gem for anyone with startup fever.

Available on: Spotify, Eight App, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and SoundCloud

New Members on the Block

7. Ritesh Agarwal

What does it take to punch above your weight in a world dominated by corporate giants? OYO's leader, Ritesh Agarwal, dives straight into the action with new podcast's first episode. In this snappy, insight-packed debut, he shares the secret sauce to thriving as a small startup. Whether you're a budding entrepreneur or a curious business enthusiast, this episode promises a masterclass in resilience and competitive edge. A podcast to surely look out for!

Subscribers: 32.2K Available on: YouTube

8. The BAD Podcast by Swati & Rohan Bhargava

Swati and Rohan Bhargava, the dynamic duo behind CashKaro, have dropped their latest brainchild: the 'BAD' podcast—and no, it’s not about breaking the rules. It’s about bending the narrative. BAD (short for Be A Dreamer) flips the script on failure and mediocrity, spotlighting the trailblazers who’ve turned hustle into bankable success. With each episode, the Bhargavas ruthlessly demystify how these "accidental entrepreneurs" are cashing in on their grit and technological savviness to build real wealth—no startup pitch decks required.