Orkla India onboards Murali S as chief executive officer of condiments brand Eastern

Norwegian Industrial Investment firm Orkla ASA’s subsidiary, Orkla India has roped in Murali S as chief executive officer of Eastern, pure spices and masala brand. Hia role will become effective starting April 1, where he will succeed Navas Meeran.
In his new role, Murali will be based out of Cochin and he will guide the team in strengthening the company’s footprint in Kerala market. Further, he will also spearhead the Eastern business unit.
Murali has a stint of over three decades in the arena of telecommunications and consumer goods sector. He has led leadership roles at Vodafone Idea and Blow Past where served as senior vice president and operations director.