Benetton India's CEO Ramprasad Sridharan to step down

Ramprasad Sridharan, who has been leading Benetton India as Chief Executive Officer, will be stepping down from his position to pursue a new professional opportunity. However, during the transition period, he will continue to oversee operations to ensure business continuity while the company finalises its succession plan.
Under Sridharan’s leadership, Benetton India significantly expanded its retail footprint, according to media reports. The brand currently operates nearly 300 standalone stores across the country, comprising both company-owned and franchise outlets. In addition, it has extended its reach through over 1,000 offline and online retail touchpoints nationwide.
Sridharan began his career at Reebok India as Director – Sales and Retail, before moving on to serve as CEO of Lerros Fashion India. He later joined Clarks India as CEO and was subsequently promoted to President for South East Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.