Netflix's Eunice Kim steps down as chief product officer

Netflix announced on Wednesday that Chief Product Officer Eunice Kim will be leaving the company. Chief Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone will step into the role on an interim basis, as per a Reuters report.
Kim, who joined Netflix in early 2021 after leadership roles at Google Play and YouTube, played a pivotal role in driving the streaming giant's product innovation strategy.
She spearheaded the redesign of Netflix's connected-TV interface unveiled in May, aimed at enhancing simplicity and improving user experience.
Reflecting on her tenure, Kim reportedly said, "Over the past five years, we grew the business together from 200 million to over 300 million members by successfully launching and scaling many major growth initiatives, including the ads plan."
Her departure comes as Netflix continues to expand beyond its core streaming model. The platform has been doubling down on ad-supported services to appeal to price-sensitive users, while also exploring new revenue streams such as live events, including WWE wrestling, to attract advertisers and broaden its audience base.
The exit also follows Netflix’s strong financial performance in July, when the company beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings expectations and raised its annual revenue forecast, the report added.