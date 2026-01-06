Amit Shah to headline 21st edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards on January 10

IBLA continues its over-two-decade legacy of honouring leaders whose ambition, innovation, and resilience shape India’s global success story. These changemakers think beyond borders, build with purpose, and drive industries toward long-term value creation.

CNBC-TV18 is set to host the 21st edition of the India Business Leader Awards (IBLA), the country’s most prestigious and sought-after business honours, on January 10, 2026, in Mumbai.

The high-profile evening will be graced by Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, as the Chief Guest.

Also in attendance will be Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

IBLA’s 21st edition will celebrate leaders driving enterprise success, national progress, and India’s growing influence on the global stage.

The largest gathering of India will feature India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited; Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts; N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman, Tata Sons; Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group; Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises; and Sajjan Jindal, Chairman and Managing Director of the JSW Group, highlighting IBLA’s standing as one of India’s most prestigious platforms celebrating leadership and enterprise excellence.

Setting the tone for the year ahead, IBLA 2026 marks India’s biggest business honours, bringing together the nation’s foremost industrialists, global CEOs, and senior policymakers under one roof.

IBLA continues its over-two-decade legacy of honouring leaders whose ambition, innovation, and resilience shape India’s global success story. These changemakers think beyond borders, build with purpose, and drive industries toward long-term value creation.

The winners are selected by a jury that combines deep domain expertise and leadership experience, ensuring a rigorous, transparent, and credible evaluation of India’s leading business leaders and enterprises.

This year's jury panel is chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group. The jury panel comprises senior leaders from across industry, finance, healthcare, technology and law, including Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, Chairperson of State Bank of India; C Vijayakumar, CEO and Managing Director of HCLTech; Dr Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited; Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia; Dilip Shanghvi, Founder and Executive Chairman of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited; Zia J. Mody, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at AZB & Partners; P D Singh, CEO of Standard Chartered for India and South Asia; and Tarun Garg, MD and CEO of Hyundai Motor India Limited.

The 21st edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards is presented by Standard Chartered.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 11:48 AM