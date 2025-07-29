            

PHD Media appoints Deepak Mann as National Strategy Head

Previously, Deepak Mann led Nielsen as director - marketing effectiveness, India & SEA.

By  Storyboard18Jul 29, 2025 11:49 AM
As the Nielsen's former director - marketing effectiveness, India & SEA, Deepak Mann worked closely with advertisers across sectors to measure contribution, diagnose media platforms & formats. He drove new advertisers to join bandwagon through consultative sales and retain mature players through engagement.

Omnicom Media Group's PHD Media has appointed Deepak Mann as its national strategy head. Previously, he led Nielsen as director - marketing effectiveness, India & SEA.

Mann is armed with over two decades of experience, and he began his career with Research International as associate research manager. Then, he joined Amway India as research manager, and then he joined Amway Corporate, USA where he led CMI in various cross functional teams on different strategic projects across categories: nutrition & wellness, durables and home care.

As the former regional CMI head, Europe, India, Africa, Mann conceptualised, built and strengthened regional insights COE to put insights functions on steroids driving organization growth.

First Published on Jul 29, 2025 11:49 AM

