Piramal Realty appoints Abhijeet Maheshwari as chief executive officer

Piramal Realty the real estate arm of the Piramal Group announced the appointment of Abhijeet Maheshwari as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With a career spanning over 18 years, Maheshwari joins Piramal Realty from Tata Realty Infrastructure Limited (TRIL).
Maheshwari has experience across various facets of the real estate industry. His expertise spans the entire real estate spectrum encompassing business development, fundraising, approvals, design, sales, leasing, execution, and delivery in residential, retail, and commercial sectors.
In his previous role as Business Head – West at TRIL, Maheshwari demonstrated exemplary leadership overseeing the P&L of the West region, where he was responsible for a wide range of residential, commercial, and retail projects across the region.
Maheshwari holds a B.E. Honours in Electronics from the National Institute of Technology, Jaipur, and an MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies - Delhi.