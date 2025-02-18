            

Practo appoints Jagnoor Singh as COO

Jagnoor Singh will focus on building robust processes, relentless execution, and driving accelerated growth. He will spearhead our go-to-market (GTM) strategies, driving deeper penetration into existing markets and entry into new markets.

By  Storyboard18Feb 18, 2025 4:46 PM
In his new role, Jagnoor Singh will be working closely with Shashank ND, co-founder and CEO at Practo, to expand Practo’s footprint and accelerate its reach to drive impact in the healthcare sector.

Practo, a health service platform, has announced the appointment of Jagnoor Singh as the Chief Operating Officer (COO). Singh will focus on building robust processes, relentless execution, and driving accelerated growth. He will spearhead our go-to-market (GTM) strategies, driving deeper penetration into existing markets and entry into new markets.

With an MBA from SPJIMR (SP Jain Institute of Management & Research) Mumbai and over 16 years of leadership experience at Airtel, OYO, Mondelez and Unacademy, Singh brings deep expertise in sales, marketing and business development.

In his new role, Singh will be working closely with Shashank ND, co-founder and CEO at Practo, to expand Practo’s footprint and accelerate its reach to drive impact in the healthcare sector.

Shashank ND, Co-founder & CEO at Practo, said, “At Practo, we are driven by our vision to deliver better health outcomes using data & technology. And our entire team has been working relentlessly towards this mission. Jagnoor’s wealth of experience and strategic insights will help us strengthen our current models while staying true to our mission of making quality healthcare accessible and affordable to all. We are excited about the possibilities his leadership brings in innovating our services, enhancing patient satisfaction, and building a stronger future for healthcare.”

Singh said, “I am truly honored to join Practo at such a pivotal moment for the healthcare industry. Practo’s focus on improving health outcomes and its tech-first approach resonates deeply with me as we build impactful solutions that benefit both patients and providers. I look forward to contributing to Practo’s journey by building strong teams and implementing strategies that drive sustainable growth.”


First Published on Feb 18, 2025 4:46 PM

