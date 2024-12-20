            
Publicis Groupe appoints Amazon's Amy Armstrong as chief revenue officer

Amy Armstrong, the first woman to serve as Global CEO of IPG Mediabrands’ Initiative, will lead the holding company’s newly integrated connected media offering.

By  Storyboard18Dec 20, 2024 5:59 PM
Amy Armstrong, who joins Publicis effective March 1, was most recently director of global customer development at Amazon Ads, where she led the agency and account teams of the e-commerce giant. (Image source: LinkedIn)

Publicis Groupe has announced the appointment of Amazon executive Amy Armstrong as its new chief revenue officer, with a mandate to focus on the holding company's connected media offering, as per reports.

Armstrong, who joins Publicis effective March 1, was most recently director of global customer development at Amazon Ads, where she led the agency and account teams of the e-commerce giant.

Prior to that, she served as the global CEO of IPG Mediabrands' Initiative, distinguishing herself as the first woman to hold the role.

Armstrong's new responsibilities will include "connecting the sales organizations" within the firm's integrated media division, which consolidates capabilities across paid, earned, shared, and owned media, the report added.

Armstrong will hold base in New York, and will be reporting to Dave Penski, who recently transitioned from U.S. CEO of Publicis Media to Global DEO of the connected media initiative.

In addition, Armstrong will hold seats on both Publicis' global and U.S. management committees.


First Published on Dec 20, 2024 4:27 PM

