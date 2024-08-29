Zepto's Kaivalya Vohra, 21, tops Hurun India Rich list as youngest entrepreneur

Quick commerce delivery platform Zepto's co-founder Kaivalya Vohra has been named the youngest person on the Hurun India Rich List 2024. Vohra is 21 and has remained the youngest entrepreneur on the list for the second time. His net worth is Rs 3,600 crore as per Hurun's data
Born in Bengaluru in 2003, Vohra first appeared on the Hurun List in 2022.
Zepto's other founder Aadit Palicha is the second-youngest billionaire on Hurun Rich List. Palicha, 22, has a net worth of Rs 4,300 crore.
Zepto’s valuation has skyrocketed, achieving unicorn status in August 2023 at $1.4 billion.
The Hurun Rich India list featured more than 1,500 individuals with a net worth above Rs 1,000 crore. The latest list showed the entry of 272 newcomers.
The other young entrepreneur that has been featured on the rich list are SG Finserve's Rohan Gupta & family, having a net worth of Rs 1,300 crore, 30-year-old Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal (net worth Rs 1,900 crore), Alakh Pandey, 32, founder of Physics Wallah (net worth of Rs 4,500 crore), Razorpay co-founders Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, both 32, having net worth of Rs 8,700 crore each, BharatPe's Shashvat Nakrani, 26, having net worth of Rs 1,300 crore, and PNC Infratech's Vaibhav Jain, 28, having net worth of Rs 1,300 crore.