Raymond Lifestyle names Neeraj Nagpal as Chief Business Officer - Apparel & Lifestyle

Neeraj Nagpal previously led Baazar Retail as chief executive officer.

By  Storyboard18Feb 26, 2025 9:46 AM
Neeraj Nagpal began his career at Ashima Ltd as assistant manager - operations, and then joined ITC Ltd as head - technical Services, lifestyle retailing business division. From there, he joined Aditya Birla Group - Madura Garments and was elevated to head - sourcing and supply chain, Allen Solly.

Neeraj Nagpal, who led Baazar Retail as chief executive officer, has been named chief business officer - apparel and lifestyle of Raymond Lifestyle Limited.

In a note, Nagpal shared, "Raymond’s century-old legacy has always inspired me, and I look forward to enhancing customer experiences, expanding our retail footprint, and strengthening the brand’s presence in an evolving fashion landscape."

He joined Shoppers Stop as president - brands, and was elevated to chief business officer. In that role, Nagpal was responsible for strategy and execution for growth & expansion, sales & profitability of categories, store formats and online businesses.

He was also the function head of integrated omnichannel operations- planning, buying and merchandising - brands, supply chain, space planning and store design.


First Published on Feb 26, 2025 9:30 AM

