Saint-Gobain appoints Sreedhar N. as CEO of Asia-Pacific Region

Saint-Gobain has appointed Sreedhar N. as the new Chief Executive Officer of Asia-Pacific Region, including Australia and New Zealand, as well as CEO of Saint-Gobain India. After serving as Chief Financial Officer of Saint-Gobain for more than six years, Sreedhar N. will assume the role effective April 1, 2025. Based in Mumbai, he will remain a member of the Executive Committee of Saint-Gobain.
As Group CFO, Sreedhar has contributed significantly to the Group’s transformation, the optimization of its portfolio, and the strengthening of its cash culture. As he steps into his new role, his extensive experience in business management, deep understanding of the group’s global strategy, and operations will help drive the next phase of growth and innovation in the region.
As of May 5, 2025, B. Santhanam the present CEO Asia-Pacific and India will retire after a stellar career of 45 years with Saint-Gobain. Under his leadership, Saint-Gobain India has significantly expanded its market presence fueling growth in the region.