SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to global chief revenue officer, SAP Business Technology Platform

SAP announced Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director for the Indian Subcontinent, has been elevated to a global role as the chief revenue officer, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). In his new role, Bawa will be responsible for driving the growth and adoption of SAP BTP across the globe, including SAP’s artificial intelligence, data and analytics, automation, and integration.

Bawa will continue to serve in his current role through February, during which time a new leader for SAP India will be announced.

“We are witnessing an unparalleled wave of innovation with SAP at its core,” commented Claudio Muruzabal, chief business officer, SAP. “Kulmeet has extensive experience helping businesses create new opportunities through cloud transformation, optimizing their data, and innovating with Business AI. I look forward to Kulmeet bringing those skills to customers around the world.”

Commenting on the appointment, Bawa noted, “SAP and our customers are going through a critical transformation and have a unique opportunity to redefine how successful businesses run. I am incredibly excited to apply everything I’ve learned in our Indian business in a global field, and to continue to contribute to customer transformation journeys around the world.”

Paul Marriott, president, SAP Asia Pacific Japan, said, “Under Kulmeet’s leadership, SAP India has gone from strength to strength. His ability to showcase a profound understanding of the business landscape, engage deeply with people, partners, and customers, and build a people-centric organisation will only benefit more customers in this global role.”