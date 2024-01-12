comScore

Brand Makers

SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to global chief revenue officer, SAP Business Technology Platform

In his new role, Kulmeet Bawa will be responsible for driving the growth and adoption of SAP BTP across the globe, including SAP’s artificial intelligence, data and analytics, automation, and integration.

By  Storyboard18Jan 12, 2024 10:19 AM
SAP elevates Kulmeet Bawa to global chief revenue officer, SAP Business Technology Platform
Kulmeet Bawa will continue to serve in his current role through February, during which time a new leader for SAP India will be announced.

SAP announced Kulmeet Bawa, president and managing director for the Indian Subcontinent, has been elevated to a global role as the chief revenue officer, SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP). In his new role, Bawa will be responsible for driving the growth and adoption of SAP BTP across the globe, including SAP’s artificial intelligence, data and analytics, automation, and integration.

Bawa will continue to serve in his current role through February, during which time a new leader for SAP India will be announced.

“We are witnessing an unparalleled wave of innovation with SAP at its core,” commented Claudio Muruzabal, chief business officer, SAP. “Kulmeet has extensive experience helping businesses create new opportunities through cloud transformation, optimizing their data, and innovating with Business AI. I look forward to Kulmeet bringing those skills to customers around the world.”

Commenting on the appointment, Bawa noted, “SAP and our customers are going through a critical transformation and have a unique opportunity to redefine how successful businesses run. I am incredibly excited to apply everything I’ve learned in our Indian business in a global field, and to continue to contribute to customer transformation journeys around the world.”

Paul Marriott, president, SAP Asia Pacific Japan, said, “Under Kulmeet’s leadership, SAP India has gone from strength to strength. His ability to showcase a profound understanding of the business landscape, engage deeply with people, partners, and customers, and build a people-centric organisation will only benefit more customers in this global role.”

Known for his authentic and inclusive leadership style, he also holds an Honorary Doctor of Philosophy for exemplifying committed leadership and has always been a huge champion of diversity and inclusion. Prior to SAP, Kulmeet has also served in various leadership roles in major technology companies such as Adobe, Microsoft Corporation, and Sun Microsystems.


Tags
First Published on Jan 12, 2024 9:35 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Stellantis’ Saurabh Vatsa joins Nissan as deputy managing director

Stellantis’ Saurabh Vatsa joins Nissan as deputy managing director

Brand Makers

Rahul Vengalil moves on from Everest Brand Solutions

Rahul Vengalil moves on from Everest Brand Solutions

Brand Makers

MC CEO Survey: 98 percent of India Inc. optimistic about business sentiment in the country

MC CEO Survey: 98 percent of India Inc. optimistic about business sentiment in the country

Brand Makers

Madison Media appoints Puja Rai as chief strategy officer

Madison Media appoints Puja Rai as chief strategy officer

Brand Makers

VML India elevates Saurabh Saksena to president

VML India elevates Saurabh Saksena to president

Brand Makers

Who will be PepsiCo India's new CEO and president?

Who will be PepsiCo India's new CEO and president?

Brand Makers

Ather Energy’s former VP Nilay Chandra joins Elevar Equity

Ather Energy’s former VP Nilay Chandra joins Elevar Equity

Brand Makers

Niva Bupa’s Nimish Agrawal: A lot of burnout conversation is because of lack of communication

Niva Bupa’s Nimish Agrawal: A lot of burnout conversation is because of lack of communication