Sebamed elevates Philip Kuncheria to senior vice president and country head

      Previously, Philip Kuncheria led Sebamed as associate vice president.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 11:54 AM
      Philip Kuncheria started his career at Wrigley and went on to work across The Kraft Heinz Company, 3M and Fractal Analytics.

      Philip Kuncheria, who led Sebamed as associate vice president, has been elevated to the position of senior vice president and country head.

      He started his career at Wrigley and went on to work across The Kraft Heinz Company, 3M and Fractal Analytics.

      First Published on May 27, 2024 11:54 AM

