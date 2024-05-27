Ikea's Mohit Raina joins United Breweries as category director - Kingfisher

Mohit Raina, who led Ikea as marketing communications manager, has been appointed by United Breweries as category director - Kingfisher.
Raina began his career at Gillette and went on to work across PepsiCo India, DNA Network's and Domino's.
As the general manager - marketing, Mango based drinks and hydration, PepsiCo India, Raina managed the largest portfolio in PepsiCo India beverages. He built a cross functional team of internal and external stakeholders to manage global innovation platforms. He led transformation project of product and packaging to deliver on best tasting Mango drink agenda.
He led the expansion of mango drink category through brand extensions in both value and premium portfolio. Further, he conceptualized and launched the 2013 integrated marketing campaign, Slice Taste Challenge nationally.