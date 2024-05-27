            

      Ikea's Mohit Raina joins United Breweries as category director - Kingfisher

      Previously, Mohit Raina led Ikea as marketing communications manager.

      By  Storyboard18May 27, 2024 8:03 AM
      Ikea's Mohit Raina joins United Breweries as category director - Kingfisher
      Mohit Raina began his career at Gillette and went on to work across PepsiCo India, DNA Network's and Domino's.

      Mohit Raina, who led Ikea as marketing communications manager, has been appointed by United Breweries as category director - Kingfisher.

      Raina began his career at Gillette and went on to work across PepsiCo India, DNA Network's and Domino's.

      As the general manager - marketing, Mango based drinks and hydration, PepsiCo India, Raina managed the largest portfolio in PepsiCo India beverages. He built a cross functional team of internal and external stakeholders to manage global innovation platforms. He led transformation project of product and packaging to deliver on best tasting Mango drink agenda.

      He led the expansion of mango drink category through brand extensions in both value and premium portfolio. Further, he conceptualized and launched the 2013 integrated marketing campaign, Slice Taste Challenge nationally.


      Tags
      First Published on May 27, 2024 8:03 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Makers

      Unilever's Ashish Rai joins JSW Paints as chief business officer, decorative paints

      Unilever's Ashish Rai joins JSW Paints as chief business officer, decorative paints

      Brand Makers

      Nykaa Board appoints Santosh Desai as Independent Director

      Nykaa Board appoints Santosh Desai as Independent Director

      Brand Makers

      VML's President Saurabh Saksena steps down

      VML's President Saurabh Saksena steps down

      Brand Makers

      Fabricio Bloisi appointed CEO, Prosus and Naspers

      Fabricio Bloisi appointed CEO, Prosus and Naspers

      Brand Makers

      Sebamed elevates Philip Kuncheria to senior vice president and country head

      Sebamed elevates Philip Kuncheria to senior vice president and country head

      Brand Makers

      Hero Realty onboards Madhur Gupta as its CEO

      Hero Realty onboards Madhur Gupta as its CEO

      Brand Makers

      Azazul Haque joins Creativeland Asia as group chief creative officer

      Azazul Haque joins Creativeland Asia as group chief creative officer

      Brand Makers

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Omnicom Media Group, PepsiCo, Tata Digital, Mindshare and others

      CXO Moves: Exec movements across Omnicom Media Group, PepsiCo, Tata Digital, Mindshare and others