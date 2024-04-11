Sharp India appoints Sujai Karampuri as CEO

Sujai Karampuri, who led Sharp India as chairman, has been appointed to the position of chief executive officer.
He started his career as a software engineer at Alcatel, and went on to work across Sasken Communication Technologies, Sloka Telecom, Government of Telangana, and Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation.
He has experience in telecommunication industry, creating businesses, developing and launching products and solutions in the high-barrier-to-entry wireless technologies such as cellular RAN (2G, 3G, 4G), broadband wireless Access (WiMAX, WiFi), carrier grade networks and cellular offload.