TCS elevates Ashish Babu to chief marketing and communications officer for global markets

In his new role, he will be leading strategic initiatives across North America, Europe, UK, MEA, Latam, Japan, ANZ, and APAC to drive TCS' brand, reputation, and growth in diverse markets. Babu, who began his career at Genesis Burson Marsteller, has gone on to work across Hanmer MSL, Weber Shandwick and Tata Sky.

In a leadership rejig in 2023, TCS veteran Abhinav Kumar stepped into the role of global chief marketing officer. Babu reports to Kumar. In a recent interview with Storyboard18, Kumar said, "We have ratcheted up our investment in our brand over the years. We a very big complex and a global business. We operate in 55 countries. ...Obviously in India, there is a good, strong, dominant position and we also benefit very strongly from the fact that we are part of a big family of the Tata brand. But if you look at markets across the world, some of our larger markets, we have made a good foray into and strengthened our brand."