      TCS elevates Ashish Babu to chief marketing and communications officer for global markets

      In his new role, Ashish Babu will be leading strategic initiatives across North America, Europe, UK, MEA, Latam, Japan, ANZ, and APAC to drive TCS' brand, reputation, and growth in diverse markets.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 10, 2024 4:25 PM
      Ashish Babu, who began his career at Genesis Burson Marsteller, has gone on to work across Hanmer MSL, Weber Shandwick and Tata Sky.

      Ashish Babu, who led the Europe and UK markets as chief marketing officer, has been elevated to the role of Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Global Markets at TCS.

      In his new role, he will be leading strategic initiatives across North America, Europe, UK, MEA, Latam, Japan, ANZ, and APAC to drive TCS' brand, reputation, and growth in diverse markets.

      In a leadership rejig in 2023, TCS veteran Abhinav Kumar stepped into the role of global chief marketing officer. Babu reports to Kumar. In a recent interview with Storyboard18, Kumar said, "We have ratcheted up our investment in our brand over the years. We a very big complex and a global business. We operate in 55 countries. ...Obviously in India, there is a good, strong, dominant position and we also benefit very strongly from the fact that we are part of a big family of the Tata brand. But if you look at markets across the world, some of our larger markets, we have made a good foray into and strengthened our brand."

      TCS is rated as the second most valuable IT services brand in the world in the 2024 Global 500 IT Services Ranking by Brand Finance.


      First Published on Apr 10, 2024 4:11 PM

