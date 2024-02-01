SkodaAuto Volkswagen India onboards Jan Bures as executive vice president - sales, marketing and digital

SkodaAuto Volkswagen India has appointed Jan Bures as executive vice president - sales, marketing and digital. Prior to this, Bures held the position of NSC Steering - head of project working capital management.
He said, “Starting February 1st, I will be taking over as EVP for Sales, Marketing, and Digital at SkodaAuto Volkswagen India, succeeding Christian Cahn von Seelen. I am grateful for this new opportunity and can't wait to see what the future holds for our team.”
Bures started his career at Honda R&D Europe as area sales and service manager. Then he moved to Audi AG as product marketing manager. He joined Volkswagen of America as process lead product support, and has held various roles in different capacities in the company in different parts of the world.