      SPNI's EVP and Business Head Leena Lele Dutta quits, Ambesh Tiwari to take over

      As Leena Lele Dutta concludes her successful tenure, SPNI positions itself for the future with new leadership in its thriving kids' entertainment segment.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2024 5:43 PM
      Taking over Leena Lele Dutta's responsibilities is Ambesh Tiwari, who recently joined Sony YAY! as Business Operations Head. (L-R: Leena Lele Dutta, Ambesh Tiwari)

      Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has announced a significant leadership transition within its Kids and Animation portfolio.

      Leena Lele Dutta, who has effectively led the portfolio-including the popular kids' linear channel Sony YAY!-since its inception in 2017, will step down as Business Head towards the end of this fiscal year.

      Under Dutta's guidance, Sony YAY! has emerged as a leading destination for children's entertainment, renowned for its engaging animated series, original content, and expansion into animation production and ancillary business streams.

      Dutta's strategic vision and unwavering commitment have been pivotal in nurturing a thriving kids and animation ecosystem, positioning the channel as a vital contributor to SPNI's overall success.

      Taking over Dutta's responsibilities is Ambesh Tiwari, who recently joined Sony YAY! as Business Operations Head. With a wealth of experience gained from notable roles at Star India, Life OK, and Zee Entertainment, where he was instrumental in launching Zee Keralam and Zee Punjabi, Tiwari is well-equipped to lead Sony YAY! into its next chapter.

      Tiwari's academic credentials include an MBA from the University of Oxford, a Young India Fellowship from Ashoka University, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Law and Public Policy from NALSAR University.


      First Published on Oct 17, 2024 5:38 PM

