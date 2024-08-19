Disney names Adam Smith chief product & technology officer, Disney Entertainment & ESPN

Adam Smith has been named chief product and technology officer, Disney Entertainment and ESPN. The announcement was made by Disney Entertainment Co-Chairmen Alan Bergman and Dana Walden and ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

In this role, Smith will oversee a global Product and Technology group spanning Disney’s entertainment and sports media businesses. He will be responsible for driving technology strategy, development, deployment and continued innovation across the company’s streaming platforms and networks, portfolio of consumer digital touchpoints, proprietary advertising technology, emerging technologies and more.

Smith will lead a global team of technologists, including engineers, product managers and designers, data scientists and technical operations teams. Smith will join Disney beginning September 3 and will jointly report to Bergman, Walden and Pitaro.

The three chairmen shared in a joint statement: “We could not be more thrilled to have Adam join the Disney team in this pivotal role. We’ve been aggressive in advancing our technological capabilities to better support our world-class media, streaming and advertising businesses, and Adam brings a bold, consumer-focused vision for the future and a proven ability to effectively lead global teams in implementing ambitious, scalable and flexible products and technology that will continue to elevate storytelling as the center of the Disney experience.”

“Disney has built and nurtured an unparalleled portfolio of brands bringing joy and delight to fans of all ages, thanks to a culture of creativity that embraces innovation,” said Smith. “I believe Disney is uniquely positioned to thrive in the next evolution of media and has made significant progress in a very short time while keeping storytelling front and center. I look forward to working closely with Alan, Dana and Jimmy and their top-notch teams and am excited to bring my expertise in utilizing technology to build compelling consumer experiences that will drive engagement and discovery among fans, families and friends.”

Smith joins Disney from YouTube, where he most recently served as Vice President, Product Management, leading Music and Premium as well as Subscriptions and Commerce since 2016. During more than 20 years at Google and YouTube, Smith held executive roles across numerous divisions.

At YouTube, he played an integral role in building out its biggest consumer-facing products, driving its Music and Premium offering to over 100 million subscribers, as well as stints leading Global Content and Product across kids, sports, news and education (2013-14) and serving as the regional head for Asia-Pacific (2011-13). Within Google, he led development and strategy for a series of key products and groups including Google Fiber (2014-16), Google APAC (2009-11), and a portfolio that included Google Books, Google News, Google Finance and Google Scholar (2003-09).