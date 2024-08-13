StockHolding Corporation of India appoints Atul Saxena as Managing MD and CEO

StockHolding Corporation of India Limited (SHCIL), subsidiary of the government-owned IFCI Limited has appointed Atul Saxena as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from August 5.
Saxena has more than two decades of experience in management and technical consulting, corporate finance and capital markets. His expertise spans across various functions, including Credit & Recovery, Corporate Planning, Secretary to the Board and Internal Audit.
During the Covid pandemic, he was the Managing Director at IFCI Infrastructure Development Limited. Later, he served as Chief General Manager and was one of the Principal Officers of IFCI Limited, where he oversaw financial and operational initiatives.
Saxena has served as a Nominee and Non-Executive Director on the Boards of various companies for over a decade.
Before his tenure at IFCI, Saxena held positions with Engineers India Limited and PwC, where he further honed his skills in engineering and consulting. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Calcutta.
Speaking on his appointment, Saxena said, “I am honored to join StockHolding Corporation of India Limited as Managing Director and CEO. I look forward to working with the talented team at StockHolding to build on the company’s strong foundation and drive continued growth and innovation".