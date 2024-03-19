Sudip Gupta appointed as Times Of India's director - legal

Times of India has appointed Sudip Gupta as director - legal.
Gupta’s expertise lies in legal, corporate law, mergers and acquisitions and compliances.
Gupta has had a 30 year long career across industries. He has worked with organisations like American Tower Corporation (ATC), ESPN Star India, British Telecom (BT) India, Avaya India Private Limited, Fox Mandal, DSK Legal, HCL Perot Limited, Amarchand & Mangaldas & Suresh A. Shroff & Co., among more.
In his new role, Gupta will lead the legal function for TOI and take care of litigation, legal operations, regulatory risks and compliance and legal aspects of strategic partnerships.