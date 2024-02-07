Pratik Pal steps down as Tata Digital’s chief executive officer

Pratik Pal, who led Tata Digital, a company that operates Tata Neu super app, has moved on from the company. Naveen Tahilyani will step into the shoes of Pal as CEO. Tahilyani is currently the CEO and managing director of Tata AIA Life Insurance Company, and his role at Tata Digital will become effective beginning February 19.

Pal began his career at Tata Consultancy as head - retail & CPG unit and rose to the ranks as president - retail CPG and travel, transportation and hospitality. On the other hand, Tahilyani began his career at Mckinsey & Company, and has worked across Tata AIA Life Insurance, AIA and Axis Bank.

The exit of Pal comes at a time when Tata Digital has been experiencing several top-level exits over the past months. In the coming weeks, Pavan Podila, chief software architect and Samir Aksekar, chief information security officer would be moving out in the coming weeks, reported by Moneycontrol.

In the past 12-18 months, Rajiv Subramanian, head of travel. Gunjan Ghai, chief business officer, Prateek Mehta, head of investments and neobanking, Sharath Bulusu, chief product officer, Shivcharan Pulugurtha, chief strategy and business officer, put their papers down.