Tata Motors appoints Shantanu Naidu as General Manager, Head – Strategic Initiatives

Tata Motors has announced the appointment of Shantanu Naidu as General Manager, Head – Strategic Initiatives. Naidu’s new role marks a significant step in the company’s continued focus on innovation and strategic growth.
Naidu, who previously served as the General Manager, Office of Ratan N. Tata at Tata Sons Limited, played a pivotal role in strategic planning and corporate initiatives. His new role at Tata Motors will leverage his expertise in data analysis, business strategy, product innovation, and marketing. Naidu’s broad experience, which spans across Tata Trust, Tata Elxsi, and Tata Technologies, positions him as a key emerging strategist within the Tata ecosystem. Naidu’s appointment is a part of Tata Motors’ ongoing efforts to strengthen its teams as it navigates the evolving automotive landscape.
"I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors! I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata motors plant, in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now," Naidu wrote on LinkedIn.