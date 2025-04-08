Tata Motors global PV wholesales see 6% drop in Q4 FY25

Tata Motors Group's global wholesales witnessed a 3% year-on-year decline in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2025 FY25. The company's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, stood at 3,66,177 units in Q4 FY 25.

On the other hand, the global wholesales of all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range were at 1,07,765 units, down 3% versus Q4 FY24. The wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles saw a 6% drop YoY worldwide. The company's PV global wholesales stood at 1,46,999 units in Q4 FY25. The global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 1,11,413 vehicles, whereas Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 7,070 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 1,04,343 vehicles.

Separately, Tata Motors witnessed a decline of 5.4% in auto sales between January and March 2025 Year-on-Year.

The company's domestic auto sales in the Jan-March quarter stood at 245,891 units in 2025 compared to 259,932 in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Tata Motors sold 127,117 units of its compact segment cars, including Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, and UVC segment (Nexon and Punch) between January and March 2025 compared to 140,164 units in the same quarter in 2024.

The company sold a total of 10,355 units of Curvv in the same period in 2025.

However, the exports of Zest, Bolt, Tiago, Tigor, Altroz, Nexon, and Punch saw an increase of 24.5% year-on-year at 796 units in 2024 versus 639 units in January-March 2024.

The production also dropped, especially in the compact segment by 23.25% in January-March 2025 to 32,297 units.