Top Mondelez China executives exit amid ecommerce misconduct probe

Mondelēz China's Chief Marketing and Growth Officer, Grace Zhu, and ecommerce Director, Simon Xiu, have departed the company following an investigation into alleged eCommerce misconduct, recent media reports state.
The departure follows a flurry of reports in Chinese media, including outlets like Nanduwan Finance, Finance China, and Jiemian News, which had previously identified Zhu and Xiu as the executives implicated in an ongoing eCommerce investigation.
Zhu, who had been in Mondelēz China since 2019 rose through the ranks from VP of Sales to her role as Chief Marketing and Growth Officer in 2021. Her career prior to Mondelēz included a significant tenure as the eCommerce and nutrition category general manager for PepsiCo China.
The probe at Mondelēz China is the latest in a series of compliance-related investigations impacting multinational companies in China. In June, Adidas faced a similar situation when it dismissed two employees as part of an inquiry into corruption allegations within its Chinese operations.
According to reports, Adidas uncovered compliance violations involving substantial financial misconduct tied to local vendors.