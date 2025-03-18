Rhea Shailesh Gandhi promoted as Executive Director of Vadilal

ADVERTISEMENT
Vadilal Dairy International Limited has appointed Sarika Arjun Karande as Non-Executive, Independent Director and Rhea Shailesh Gandhi as Executive Director. The company in its exchange filings informed that the board members have approved key leadership appointments at their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 17.
As part of the resolutions passed, Sarika Arjun Karande, who has been appointed as Non-Executive, Independent Director of the company, had commenced her term on December 5, 2024, and she will hold office for five years until December 4, 2029. Karande holds a Commerce degree and brings valuable experience from the dairy and ice cream industry.
Additionally, Rhea Shailesh Gandhi, who has been appointed as Executive Director, began her tenure on February 14, 2025, and she will serve for a period of five years until February 13, 2030. Gandhi holds a Master’s degree in Science and has extensive expertise in the marketing industry. She is the daughter of Shailesh Gandhi, a promoter and director of the company.
The company confirmed that neither of the newly appointed directors is debarred from holding office by SEBI or any other statutory authority. These appointments mark a significant step in strengthening the company's leadership as it continues to grow and expand its business operations.