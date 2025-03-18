            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • vadilal-appoints-sarika-arjun-karande-rhea-shailesh-gandhi-as-new-directors-59374

Rhea Shailesh Gandhi promoted as Executive Director of Vadilal

Sarika Arjun Karande has been appointed as Non-Executive, Independent Director and Rhea Shailesh Gandhi as Executive Director.

By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2025 10:44 AM
Rhea Shailesh Gandhi promoted as Executive Director of Vadilal
The company confirmed that neither of the newly appointed directors is debarred from holding office by SEBI or any other statutory authority.

Vadilal Dairy International Limited has appointed Sarika Arjun Karande as Non-Executive, Independent Director and Rhea Shailesh Gandhi as Executive Director. The company in its exchange filings informed that the board members have approved key leadership appointments at their Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on March 17.

As part of the resolutions passed, Sarika Arjun Karande, who has been appointed as Non-Executive, Independent Director of the company, had commenced her term on December 5, 2024, and she will hold office for five years until December 4, 2029. Karande holds a Commerce degree and brings valuable experience from the dairy and ice cream industry.

Additionally, Rhea Shailesh Gandhi, who has been appointed as Executive Director, began her tenure on February 14, 2025, and she will serve for a period of five years until February 13, 2030. Gandhi holds a Master’s degree in Science and has extensive expertise in the marketing industry. She is the daughter of Shailesh Gandhi, a promoter and director of the company.

The company confirmed that neither of the newly appointed directors is debarred from holding office by SEBI or any other statutory authority. These appointments mark a significant step in strengthening the company's leadership as it continues to grow and expand its business operations.


Tags
First Published on Mar 18, 2025 10:31 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

After Maruti, Tata Motors announces car price hike in April. Check latest price increase

After Maruti, Tata Motors announces car price hike in April. Check latest price increase

Brand Makers

Preetha Athrey joins The Trade Desk as Director of Brand Marketing

Preetha Athrey joins The Trade Desk as Director of Brand Marketing

Brand Makers

Netflix appoints Rebecca Nadilo as Director of Marketing Partnerships Creative, APAC

Netflix appoints Rebecca Nadilo as Director of Marketing Partnerships Creative, APAC

Brand Makers

Uniform supplier takes Zomato to court over unpaid dues of Rs 1.64 crore

Uniform supplier takes Zomato to court over unpaid dues of Rs 1.64 crore

Brand Makers

PepsiCo to acquire prebiotic soda brand 'poppi' for $1.95 billion

PepsiCo to acquire prebiotic soda brand 'poppi' for $1.95 billion

Brand Makers

Srikanth Bolla joins Shark Tank India as newest 'shark' in season 4

Srikanth Bolla joins Shark Tank India as newest 'shark' in season 4

Brand Makers

LTIMindtree appoints Nachiket Deshpande as President of AI services business group

LTIMindtree appoints Nachiket Deshpande as President of AI services business group