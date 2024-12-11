Veeba Foods' Viraj Bahl joins Shark Tank India as a new investor

ADVERTISEMENT
Veeba Foods founder and managing director, Viraj Bahl, is set to join the panel of investors on the upcoming season of the popular reality show Shark Tank India, beginning January 6, 2025, as per reports.
Bahl's addition follows the earlier announcement that Snapdeal and Titan Capital cofounder, Kunal Bahl will also be joining the panel.
A recently released teaser by Sony Entertainment Television showcased returning sharks including Anupam Mittal of People Group, Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar, OYO’s Ritesh Agarwal, and boAt’s Aman Gupta, appearing alongside Titan Capital’s Kunal Bahl.
However, Deepinder Goyal—Zomato’s cofounder and CEO—will not return for this season, as the show’s sponsorship by rival foodtech giant Swiggy has precluded his involvement.
Goyal openly addressed his absence, stating, “I unfortunately can’t go back because Swiggy sponsored Shark Tank this time and kicked me out.”
Founded in 2013, Veeba Foods began as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier, providing sauces and condiments to major quick-service restaurant (QSR) chains such as Domino's.
Over time, the company expanded into the retail sector and recently recorded a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Veeba’s early entry into the domestic sauce market positioned it as a key player ahead of subsequent direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands like Wingreens, MasterChow, and Gusto Chef, which have since followed its lead.