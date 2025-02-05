What happened to the OG Queen of Indian beauty - Shahnaz Husain?

Fifty three years ago, Shahnaz Husain transformed age-old Ayurvedic secrets into a global beauty revolution, establishing herself as India’s original influencer and a trailblazing woman entrepreneur.

Now at 80, the beauty baroness continues with her unwavering commitment and entrepreneurial flair — even as she navigates personal challenges and ushers in a new generation of leadership.

In 1971, armed with a modest loan of Rs35,000 and a vision to merge ancient Ayurvedic wisdom with modern aesthetics, Shahnaz Husain opened a small clinic in Delhi that would soon redefine beauty care across the globe.

Born into an illustrious Deccani family with deep-rooted ties to India’s political and judicial heritage, she broke societal norms by venturing into business after marrying at 16 and embracing motherhood, proving early on that determination and innovation know no bounds.

Husain’s pioneering spirit quickly captured the imagination of a nation and beyond. By blending 5,000-year-old Ayurvedic formulations with contemporary packaging and bold, in-your-face marketing strategies, she turned simple natural ingredients into coveted beauty elixirs.

Her saffron-based skin brightener, for instance, enchanted London socialites and earned admiration from international icons — from Hollywood stars and British royalty to even Prime Minister Indira Gandhi — cementing her reputation as a force to be reckoned with.

Over the decades, the Shahnaz Husain Group has grown into a global network boasting franchise salons, retail outlets, beauty training academies, and an extensive portfolio of 380 Ayurvedic formulations.

Her marketing genius — often compared to a fusion of Anita Roddick’s audacity and Coco Chanel’s sophistication — pioneered a narrative where the brand and the woman behind it became synonymous with transformation and luxury. This approach not only fuelled immense popularity among Indian brides and international consumers alike but also set a blueprint for clean, green beauty that many modern brands strive to emulate.

Recent updates underscore that the legacy of this beauty baroness is as dynamic as ever.

Based in New Delhi, Shahnaz Husain remains actively involved in steering her empire’s strategic vision, even as day-to-day operations increasingly transition to a new generation.

Following a period of personal tragedy — including the reported loss of her son, Sameer — her daughter, Nelofar Currimbhoy, has assumed the reins of international marketing, ensuring that the brand’s global appeal and commitment to natural care continue unabated.

As the beauty industry evolves with digital innovations and an ever-growing emphasis on wellness, the Shahnaz Husain Group is also embracing these trends.

Recent press releases highlight robust performance in international markets and a renewed focus on sustainability, demonstrating that the fusion of heritage and modernity remains a winning formula.

Despite fierce competition from multinational conglomerates and glossier entrants, Husain’s formulations and her timeless approach to beauty continue to captivate a loyal customer base worldwide.