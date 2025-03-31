            
WPP drops Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion language amid political headwinds

By  Storyboard18Mar 31, 2025 9:41 AM
WPP, the British advertising conglomerate, has quietly removed references to “diversity, equity, and inclusion” from its latest annual report, as corporate diversity initiatives come under increasing scrutiny in the United States. The company, which derives a substantial portion of its revenue from the U.S. market, owns several of the most venerable agencies, including Ogilvy.

In the latest annual report, released on March 28, WPP’s chief executive, Mark Read, acknowledged shifting political dynamics, writing that “much has changed over the last year.” He noted the growing challenge for brands navigating an increasingly polarized landscape.

“In today’s complex world, a pressing question for brands and organizations is whether to engage on social issues in a more contested public arena, and how to navigate the expectations of different audiences with competing views on sensitive topics,” Read said.

He added, "Like all companies with operations in the United States, we are monitoring developments and keeping any implications for our business under ongoing review. We will continue to meet legal requirements in all our markets."

Absent from this year’s report were any mentions of “diversity, equity, and inclusion,” or its common abbreviations, DE&I and DEI - terms that appeared 20 times in the previous year’s edition. The 2023 report also described WPP three times as a “diversity leader,” a designation that was omitted in the latest version. The shift was first reported by The Sunday Times. Among the notable changes was the language used to assess top executives’ non-financial performance, a metric tied to their short-term bonuses. Previously, this section referenced DEI; in the latest report, it has been rebranded as “people and culture", as per reports.

The changes come as US President Donald J. Trump has moved aggressively to roll back diversity policies. Within days of taking office, Trump directed federal agencies to dismantle DEI programs, placing government diversity officers on paid leave. He has since signed two executive orders reversing DEI initiatives enacted under former President Biden, who had mandated equity plans across federal agencies.

The Trump administration is expanding its crackdown on diversity initiatives to European companies. According to reports, U.S. government officials have sent letters to firms in France and across the European Union that hold American government contracts, cautioning them that they must comply with an executive order banning diversity, equity, and inclusion programs if they wish to maintain their contracts.


First Published on Mar 31, 2025 9:40 AM

