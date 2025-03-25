            

WPP's chief client officer Shubha George to step down

Shubha George has worked across Ogilvy & Mather, JWT, Mindshare, GroupM, MEC and Red Fuse Communications.

By  Storyboard18Mar 25, 2025 9:49 AM
Shubha George, who led WPP as its chief client officer, will be stepping down from her position towards the end of this month.

In a note, George shared, "At the end of this month, I will be signing out of WPP - after exactly 35 years, and across 7 agencies. I cannot be thankful enough to WPP, for the various roles and responsibilities it gave me along the way - thoughtfully and bravely. And as I bid official goodbye to full-time working, I look back at my professional journey thus far, most fulfilled, grateful and content."

George began her career as a management trainee at Ogilvy & Mather, and then joined JWT as associate vice president. Then, she joined Mindshare as general manager and went on to work across GroupM, MEC and Red Fuse Communications.


First Published on Mar 25, 2025 9:49 AM

