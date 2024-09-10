            

      Xiaomi India appoints Sudhin Mathur as COO

      Sudhin Mathur began his career at Modi Xerox and went on to work across RPG Paging Services, Ericsson, Sony Ericsson, LG Electronics India and Lenovo India.

      Sep 10, 2024
      During his stint at Motorola, Sudhin Mathur started the Lenovo Mobile business for the country from scratch with full P/L ownership and quickly grew the busziness through innovative business models to a large profitable entity. He successfully integrated the Motorola Mobility business post the acquisitions of Motorola in 2016. (Image source: LinkedIn)

      Sudhin Mathur, who led Motorola as managing director, Motorola Mobility India and country head, Lenovo Mobile Group, has been appointed by Xiaomi India as chief operating officer.

      During his stint at Motorola, Mathur started the Lenovo Mobile business for the country from scratch with full P/L ownership and quickly grew the busziness through innovative business models to a large profitable entity. He successfully integrated the Motorola Mobility business post the acquisitions of Motorola in 2016.

      He grew the business to annual revenue of $1.5 Bn and established the Lenovo/Motorola as a credible top three player in the industry. He created a unique and differentiated dual brand strategy for both Lenovo and Motorola brands based on consumer propositions.


      Sep 10, 2024

