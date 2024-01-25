Xiaomi’s Sumit Sonal joins Qualcomm as head of marketing

Sumit Sonal, who led Xiaomi Technology as general manager - marketing, has joined Qualcomm as head of marketing. In his new role, Sonal will be responsible for mobile, auto, computer, XR & IoT (Internet of Things).
Sonal began his career at Star News and went on to work across Lintas Media Group, Omnicom Group, HARMAN International, Myntra and Jio. During his stint at Omnicom Group, he assisted the group head in the formulation of offline media strategy. He worked on brands like Intel Semiconductors, Puma India and Base Batteries.