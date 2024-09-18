AB InBev India joins the ONDC Network to empower micro-entrepreneurs

In a bid to empower microentrepreneurs, beer and beverage company AB InBev India joined the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Wednesday. The move is a part of AB InBev India's 'Swadhaar' program, aims to help businesses run by micro-entrepreneurs across the communities the company serves.
The 'Swadhaar' program addresses challenges micro-enterprises face, particularly those in the food processing, retail distribution, and allied sectors. It is aimed at digitally empowering micro-entrepreneurs in the rural, semi-rural, and peri-urban areas, focusing on farmers, micro-businesses, MSMEs, and Kirana stores with an annual turnover of less than Rs 3 crores.
Anasuya Ray, Vice President –Corporate Affairs, AB InBev India said, "By leveraging the ONDC Network, we aim to bridge the digital divide and unlock multiple opportunities for small businesses. This initiative will not only empower micro-entrepreneurs to expand their e-commerce prospects in the communities we serve but also strengthen our value chain, ensuring that we support and grow alongside our partners at every level".
Through Swadhaar, AB InBev India plans the beverage company to onboard over 5,000 new sellers on the ONDC Network by 2030. AB InBev said, "In its first year, the Swadhaar program aims to empower 500 small-scale sellers across Karnataka, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and West Bengal through the ONDC Network. The initiative places a special emphasis on onboarding small-scale, women-led enterprises, farmers, nano-businesses, MSMEs, and Kirana stores from diverse sectors like retail, FMCG, agro-food and allied sectors".
T. Koshy, MD & CEO of ONDC, said, “ONDC Network's mission is to democratize digital commerce, enabling businesses of every size to flourish in the online marketplace. AB InBev India's Swadhaar program, harnessing the power of the vast Open Network, perfectly illustrates how we can empower micro-entrepreneurs to overcome geographical barriers and showcase their products to customers nationwide. By prioritizing underserved segments such as women-led enterprises and rural businesses, we're not merely expanding e-commerce accessibility; we're fundamentally reshaping how small businesses engage in the digital economy, paving the way for a more inclusive and prosperous India".