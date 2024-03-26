Anurag Kashyap: Ad appearances and popular ads by the filmmaker

Anurag Kashyap caused quite a stir last week when he revealed his decision to implement meeting rates, ranging from 1 lakh to 5 lakhs. Kashyap's decision ignited the Internet, with some commending his transparency and others expressing surprise at the concept of charging for meetings. Kashyap expressed frustration over previous experiences, stating a shift towards a paid consultation model.

“I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre shit. So Now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses," he wrote. Kashyap outlined rates for meetings, increasing it on the basis of the amount of time he is consulted. "If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes, I will charge 1 lakh, for half an hour 2 lakhs, and for 1 hour 5 lakhs.”

The jury is still out on Kashyap's meeting rate card, but one thing's for certain, Kashyap is an out-of-the-box thinker even beyond his filmmaking.

Kashyap is renowned as a filmmaker and actor in Hindi cinema and has garnered international recognition with his work. His notable works include 'Black Friday,' ‘Dev.D,’ ‘Choked,’ 'Lootera,' 'Ugly,' 'Shaitan,' 'Udaan,' and 'Gangs of Wasseypur.' But, besides his noteworthy directorial career, Kashyap has also made various advertising appearances and directed ads. Take a look.

1] Cadbury Shots ad

In 2012, Cadbury Dairy Milk Shots launched a new TVC to introduce the Rs 10 pack called 'Shots with Friends', featuring filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. The TVC captures the spirit of friendship by showing a group of friends bonding and celebrating with Cadbury Dairy Milk Shots. In the ad, Kashyap is depicted talking to his casting director Mukesh Chhabra, seeking four girls to play specific characters in his upcoming film. He describes the film’s requirements, including one traditional girl, one modern girl who always plays with her hair, and two twin sisters, one tall and one short.

Coincidentally, a group of four girls matching his description overhears the conversation and excitedly dreams of landing a role in Kashyap's film. When Kashyap angrily hangs up the call and looks around, he spots the group of girls and immediately realises they fit the roles perfectly. His acting adds a touch of Bollywood charm to the ad, blending the Bollywood connection with the audition theme. As Kashyap excitedly smiles, the iconic line ‘Mann me laddu futa’ plays in the background, adding to the overall comedic effect of the advertisement.

2] Audible by Amazon

Audible by Amazon launched a commercial featuring Anurag Kashyap, where he narrates a story about the consequences of love in a filmy manner, creating suspense. In the ad, a boy in a taxi is seen watching Kashyap with intrigue, eager to know what happens next in the story. However, when the taxi driver asks the boy where he wants to go, he snaps back to reality, revealing that he was actually lost in stories on Audible, and Kashyap was merely a figment of his imagination conjured by the captivating narratives on the Audible app.

3] Big Bazaar

The Big Bazaar Diwali ad directed by Anurag Kashyap captures the essence of the festival and the spirit of togetherness. Set in an express train, it portrays a scenario where a passenger expresses his disdain over the train's delay, emphasizing his priority of celebrating Diwali only with known ones.

However, his neighboring passenger extends a gesture of friendship by introducing himself and offering sweets, symbolizing the spirit of inclusivity and community during Diwali. As the celebration unfolds, it depicts how the simple act of sharing joy and connecting with others transcends barriers, bringing everyone together in the festive spirit. Through its narrative, the ad not only promotes the brand but also resonates with the cultural values of unity and celebration during Diwali.

5] Cadbury Perk

Crafted by Ogilvy, the campaign by Cadbury Perk featured Anurag Kashyap alongside actress Ananya Panday, centred around their actor-director relationship. Kashyap orchestrates a prank on Panday to coax her into shooting for a Cadbury Perk commercial. Initially, in the teaser ad, Kashyap directs Panday for the chocolate commercial, requesting her availability for the next day's morning shoot.

However, Panday declines, humorously stating "Sorry, not available." Faced with a deadline dilemma, Kashyap ingeniously opts to utilise the practice session's shoot, after securing approval from Panday. Subsequent ads explore various themes such as circus, wedding, and horror, cleverly integrating Panday's "Sorry, not available" cutout to humorously replace characters' faces in the ad films, offering comic relief.

6] Netflix

In 2016, Netflix India launched a Diwali advertisement featuring Anurag Kashyap, playfully mocking the stereotypical themes commonly found in traditional Diwali commercials. The ad amusingly portrayed familiar scenarios, including brightly illuminated households, familial diya-lighting ceremonies, children enjoying firecrackers, and a doting husband showering his wife with extravagant gifts.

As the ad concluded, Kashyap directly engaged with the audience, questioning their continued engagement with predictable content. The underlying message emphasised the opportunity for viewers to embrace diverse and innovative entertainment offerings available on Netflix, amidst the unchanged landscape of Diwali advertisements.

7] Samsung Guru Mobile

Anurag Kashyap made his directorial debut in advertising with the 2010 Samsung Guru mobile ad, featuring Aamir Khan and Huma Qureshi. This collaboration marked a significant moment, bringing together the talents of Kashyap, the legendary poet Gulzar, and the versatile actor Aamir Khan. The ad's storyline revolves around Aamir Khan's character, Raghu, a humble village boy, whose journey unfolds as he prepares to leave his family behind for a job opportunity.

Each family member receives a Guru mobile from Raghu, symbolizing his enduring presence and support. A poignant moment captures Raghu's emotional farewell as he reassures his father and tucks the Guru mobile into his pocket, signifying the device's significance as more than just a communication tool—it becomes a tangible symbol of connection and reassurance for families. Notably, during the shoot, Anurag Kashyap noticed Huma Qureshi, ultimately casting her in his acclaimed film ‘Gangs of Wasseypur,’ showcasing his keen eye for talent beyond the realm of advertising.

8] Redmi

In 2022, Xiaomi launched the #ScreenSahiTohSceneSahi campaign, emphasising the importance of the Super AMOLED screen on the Redmi Note 11 Series. Conceptualised by Anurag Kashyap, the campaign also featured Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor. Kashyap's approach introduced a theme of indifference by using a duplicate of Kapoor in the ad, questioning the need for extravagant productions when most viewers consume content on smartphones with inferior displays. Kapoor, seated alongside Kashyap, steps in to promote the Note 11 Series' Amoled screen for its exceptional visual experience.

9] Disney + Hotstar