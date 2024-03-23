comScore            

      Anurag Kashyap reveals his meeting rate card; Rs 2 lakh for 30 mins

      Renowned filmmaker Anurag Kashyap caused a stir on social media by announcing his intention to charge individuals for meetings or discussions regarding their ideas.

      By  Tanaya PradhanMar 23, 2024 3:36 PM
      Anurag Kashyap is renowned for his contributions to Hindi cinema, having garnered numerous accolades, notably four Filmfare Awards. Recognizing his significant impact on the film industry, the Government of France honoured him with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2013. His notable works encompass acclaimed films such as ‘Black Friday,’ ‘Lootera,’ ‘Ugly,’ ‘Shaitan,’ ‘Udaan,’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’ (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      Anurag Kashyap, the celebrated filmmaker and actor, recently made a significant announcement on social media. He revealed his decision to implement meeting rates, ranging from 1 lakh to 5 lakhs. Kashyap's decision has ignited discussions, with some commending his transparency and others expressing surprise at the concept of charging for meetings.

      In a candid post, Kashyap expressed frustration over previous experiences, stating a shift towards a paid consultation model.

      “I wasted a lot of time trying to help newcomers and mostly ended up with mediocre shit. So Now onwards I don't want to waste my time with meeting random people who think they're creative geniuses," he wrote.

      Kashyap outlined rates for meetings, increasing it on the basis of the amount of time he is consulted. "If someone wants to meet me for 10-15 minutes, I will charge 1 lakh, for half an hour 2 lakhs, and for 1 hour 5 lakhs.”

      Emphasising the need to avoid time wastage, he urged interested parties to adhere to the new policy and refrain from contacting him through direct messages or calls. The filmmaker clarified his stance, asserting a desire to steer clear of individuals seeking shortcuts and reiterated his professional approach to engagements.

      He wrote in the caption, “And I mean it. Don't text or DM or call me. Pay, and you will get time. I am not a charity, and I am tired of people looking for shortcuts.”

      Kashyap is renowned for his contributions to Hindi cinema, having garnered numerous accolades, notably four Filmfare Awards. Recognizing his significant impact on the film industry, the Government of France honoured him with the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres in 2013. His notable works encompass acclaimed films such as ‘Black Friday,’ ‘Lootera,’ ‘Ugly,’ ‘Shaitan,’ ‘Udaan,’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur.’

      Kashyap is not the only one who charges for meetings. Following his appearance on Shark Tank India, BharatPe's co-founder Ashneer Grover, who was ousted from the firm, adopts a similar approach by charging early-stage startup founders Rs 1 lakh per hour for consultations regarding potential investments in their businesses. However, the fee is entirely reimbursable in case Grover opts to invest in the startup.


