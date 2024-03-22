Zomato's Deepinder Goyal gets hitched to entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has married entrepreneur Grecia Munoz, according to reports. Born in Mexico, Munoz is a former model who is now working on her own startup that deals in luxury consumer products.

Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz reportedly returned from their honeymoon in February. In her Instagram bio, Munoz says she was born in Mexico and is “now at home in India.”

This is Goyal’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT-Delhi.

In January, Munoz had also shared glimpses from her “Dilli Darshan.”