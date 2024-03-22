comScore            

      Zomato's Deepinder Goyal gets hitched to entrepreneur Grecia Munoz

      By  Storyboard18Mar 22, 2024 11:46 AM
      Mexico-born startup founder Grecia Munoz (left) and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal (right)

      Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal has married entrepreneur Grecia Munoz, according to reports. Born in Mexico, Munoz is a former model who is now working on her own startup that deals in luxury consumer products.

      Deepinder Goyal and Grecia Munoz reportedly returned from their honeymoon in February. In her Instagram bio, Munoz says she was born in Mexico and is “now at home in India.”

      This is Goyal’s second marriage. He was earlier married to Kanchan Joshi, whom he met while studying at IIT-Delhi.

      In January, Munoz had also shared glimpses from her “Dilli Darshan.”

      “Glimpses of my new life at my new home,” Munoz wrote on Instagram, sharing photographs that show her visiting some of the national capital’s famous monuments, like the Red Fort.


      First Published on Mar 22, 2024 11:46 AM

