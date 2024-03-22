Sharan Hegde raised Rs10 crore in 1 hour from Nikhil Kamath. Find out how.

In an era dominated by digital presentations, one entrepreneur has demonstrated the power of going analog. Sharan Hegde, founder and CEO of the 1% Club, recently shared a remarkable success story on social media, detailing how his company secured a staggering Rs. 10 Cr investment in just one hour from investor Nikhil Kamath.

“The key to this swift and substantial investment? A physical deck.”, He posted.

Hegde's post revealed that Kamath was taken aback by the presence of a physical presentation in an age where PowerPoint reigns supreme. The meticulously crafted deck, filled with intricate details about the business, statistics, and compelling narratives, captivated Kamath's attention.

According to Hegde, the tangible experience of holding the deck in hand, flipping through its pages, and absorbing information at his own pace left a lasting impression on Kamath. This tactile interaction not only showcased the team's attention to detail but also instilled a sense of trust between the potential investor and the company.

"It's easier to gloss over a PDF, but when someone can physically hold the deck, it feels much more substantial," Hegde remarked.

The decision to opt for a physical presentation, as opposed to a digital one, proved to be a game-changer for Hegde and his team. In a sea of digital pitches, their analog approach stood out, demonstrating their commitment to meticulousness and thoughtfulness.

Hegde's post also emphasised the importance of making an effort in presentations, suggesting that the physical deck conveyed a message of dedication and seriousness to potential investors.

Reflecting on his success, Hegde shared his ‘one big hack’ for cracking deals: "To have a physical deck because of the effort required makes a statement. It makes your pitch tangible and transforms an abstract concept into something real."

The unconventional approach employed by Hegde and his team not only secured a significant investment but also highlighted the potential of analog methods in a digital age.

"When was the last time you had a meeting with a physical folder in hand and not a laptop?" Hegde provocatively questioned this in his post, prompting a reevaluation of traditional presentation methods.

"So, consider going retro with your next deck! It could be the difference-maker that takes your pitch to the next level," Hegde added.

About Sharan Hegde - The finfluencer-turned-entrepreneur

Sharan Hegde, a former consultant specialising in strategic projects for banks and NBFCs, has garnered attention for his expertise in personal finance. With a substantial following on social media and his bestselling book ‘Zero to Viral,’ Hegde continues to make waves in the finance community.

His company, the 1% Club, is an exclusive community and educational platform aimed at empowering individuals to make informed financial decisions and pursue ambitious goals.