Trent Q3 FY26 revenue rises 17% to Rs 5,220 crore on store expansion

Tata Group’s retail arm Trent Limited reported a 17% year-on-year increase in revenue for the third quarter of FY26, driven by continued expansion across its Westside and Zudio formats.

The company’s revenue stood at Rs 5,220 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,466 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, Trent’s revenue rose 18% year-on-year to Rs 14,604 crore, reflecting sustained demand and rapid store additions, particularly in the value fashion segment.

As of December 31, 2025, Trent’s store portfolio comprised 278 Westside stores, 854 Zudio outlets—including four stores in the UAE, and 32 stores across other lifestyle concepts.

During the third quarter, the company added 17 Westside stores and 48 Zudio stores. In the nine months between April and December FY26, Trent opened 30 Westside stores and 89 Zudio stores, underscoring its aggressive physical retail expansion strategy.

Zudio continues to be the key growth engine for Trent, with the brand accounting for the bulk of new store additions during both the quarter and the nine-month period.

Shares of Trent fell 7.68% on Tuesday to Rs 4,089 apiece on the BSE at around 11:21 am IST.

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 11:24 AM